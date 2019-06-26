Valley Residents Continue To Clean Up, Dry Out From Flooding Thunderstorms

A flood warning remains in place for portions of the Rio Grande Valley where floodwaters continue to linger, two days after Monday night’s rain and wind storms. Many roads and homes in Edcouch-Elsa, east to Monte Alto, further east to southern Willacy County, and south to Harlingen, remain underwater after getting between 6 inches to more than a foot of rain – rainfall that rivaled the amounts dumped during Hurricane Dolly in 2008. The downpours caused flash flooding that prompted numerous high-water rescues in the Delta, as well as evacuations in southern Willacy County. First responders moved in with high-profile vehicles to get people to safety, while those residents with big trucks, boats, and canoes were seen helping their neighbors navigate through sometimes waist-deep waters. In addition to the flooding rains, strong gusts of wind flipped over and destroyed several mobile homes in Monte Alto. Hidalgo County has pumps in place in an effort to move the floodwaters into the floodway faster. Meanwhile, six Red Cross shelters and several other shelters remain open for those whose homes were flooded, damaged, or destroyed. The names and locations of the shelters are on our KURV web page and Facebook page.