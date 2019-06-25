Valley Residents Drying Out From Last Night’s Storm Damage

Six Red Cross shelters and two local shelters have been opened for those whose homes were flooded, damaged, or destroyed following last night’s rain and wind storms. Possible straightline winds flipped over and destroyed several mobile homes in Monte Alto, while torrential downpours caused flash flooding that prompted numerous high-water rescues in the area, as well as evacuations several miles to the east in Sebastian. There have been no reports of major injuries. The persistent bands of heavy rain last night dumped from 6 inches to more than a foot of water in the Delta area and in an area between Raymondville and Harlingen. Many of those areas remain flooded and a number of roads remain under water. Authorities urge you to obey the barricades and warning signs.

The names and locations of the shelters are on our KURV web page and Facebook page.