Valley Rheumatologist Convicted In Multi-Million Dollar Healthcare Fraud Scheme

A McAllen federal jury has convicted Valley rheumatologist Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada in the massive healthcare fraud case against him.

Jurors deliberated about 9 hours over two days before returning Wednesday afternoon with guilty verdicts for 9 of the 11 counts against him. The verdict comes after a more than month-long trial, and more than a year-and-a-half after Zamora-Quezada was arrested. He’d been accused of purposely misdiagnosing his patients for profit, and prosecutors were able to show how the wrong diagnoses led to unnecessary treatments, for which Zamora-Quezada would bill health insurers.

Investigators had said the doctor took in hundreds of millions of dollars in wrongful reimbursements over the course of the fraud scheme. Although jurors convicted Zamora-Quezada, they found the doctor’s wife and a clinic employee not guilty of participating in the healthcare fraud.