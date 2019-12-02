Valley Sailor Killed In Pearl Harbor Attack To Be Buried In Hometown 78 Years Later

78 years to the day he was killed, a World War Two serviceman from Willacy County will finally receive a proper burial – in his hometown of Raymondville. 19-year-old sailor Victor Tumlinson was aboard the USS Oklahoma when the ship was torpedoed by Japanese warplanes December 7th 1941 – an attack that killed 429 Americans.

Since 1947, his then-unidentified remains had been buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. But in 2015, the remains were among dozens that were disinterred for analysis. Using new DNA testing techniques, military scientists identified them as Tumlinson’s. And in February of this year, Tumlinson was officially declared “accounted for” by the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency.

This Saturday, December 7th, a military ceremony will be held in Raymondville to formally lay Tumlinson to rest.