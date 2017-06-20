Valley Sailor Remembered For His Dedication To His Country

Noe Hernandez was a proud Latino and a proud sailor, with a heightened sense of patriotism and devotion to his country.

That’s how family members, friends, and former teachers are remembering the 26-year-old Weslaco native – one of seven sailors killed when the Navy destroyer they served on was struck by a Philippine cargo ship off the coast of Japan last weekend.

As water came rushing in, Hernandez and the others became trapped in their living quarters where they were sleeping, and drowned. Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Hernandez joined the Navy after graduating in 2009 from Weslaco High School, where he served four years in the Army Junior ROTC. He leaves behind a wife and son.

It’s not clear when Hernandez’s body will be returned to the Valley, but officials with the city of Weslaco are working on plans for a public event to honor Hernandez’s life and military service.