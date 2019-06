A Valley school district is establishing its own police department. The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo district began the process in late May when the district hired Sergeant Rolando García with the San Juan police to become chief of the PSJA’s police.

This week, PSJA district superintendent Daniel King says the plan is to have the district’s in-house school resource officers to have a background in education so they can serve in a mentoring role and not only be enforcers of the law.