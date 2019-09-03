Valley School District’s Plan For Its Own Police In Final Prep Stage

A Valley school district’s plan to create its own police force is in the final stages. The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District will be submitting its application to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement this week.

The PSJA district’s first Police Chief Rolando Garcia has worked since getting hired in May on putting together all the state’s requirements for the new department with the hopes of having the final application process to go as smoothly as possible. Chief Garcia says if all goes well, his plan is for the new department to be officially up and running by February 1st.

Cover photo courtesy of PSJA Website