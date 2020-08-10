Valley Seeing No Slowdown In Death Rate, Case Totals In Ongoing Coronavirus Spread

A 30-year-old Brownsville woman and a Hidalgo County man in his 30’s were among the patients who died this weekend after contracting the coronavirus. In Hidalgo County, health officials confirmed that 42 more people died from complications caused by COVID-19 this past weekend, raising the overall toll past 800 since mid-March when the virus was first confirmed in the Valley. COVID-19 claimed the lives of 26 people in Cameron County during the weekend. 367 residents in all have now died from the respiratory disease. Across the Valley, the death toll is just under 1,200 – a total that is more than the number of deaths in the higher populated Dallas and Tarrant counties combined.