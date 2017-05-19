Home LOCAL Valley Sees Notable Drop In Unemployment In April
There was a significant decline in unemployment in the Valley last month. The April jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area fell 4-tenths of a percent to 7-and-a-half percent.

Unemployment dropped a half-percent in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 8 percent. Statewide, the unemployment rate held steady in April at 5 percent. The April numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission also show there were job gains in nine of the 11 economic sectors measured by the state.

The Education and Health Services sector saw the largest number of people hired. And notably, the highest percentage of people hired came in the Mining and Logging sector, which includes the oil and gas industry.

