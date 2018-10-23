Home LOCAL Valley Sees Record First-Day Early Voting Turnout
It was a record-breaking first day of early voting in the Valley Monday. In both Cameron and Hidalgo counties, more than twice the number of voters turned out to the polls to start voting for the November midterm elections – compared to the first day of early voting for the 2014 midterms.

In Cameron County, the number was 6,975. In Hidalgo County, 14,705 ballots were cast. The busiest polling places in Cameron County were the Brownsville Public Library and the Harlingen County Annex. In Hidalgo County, the longest lines were at the County Elections Annex in Edinburg and the Lark Community Center in McAllen.

The early voting period runs through November 2nd.

