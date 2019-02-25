Valley Senator, U.S. Congressman Partner To Help Veterans Suffering From Burn Pit Exposure

Legislation has been filed at both the federal and state level aimed at helping military veterans whose health has been compromised from exposure to burn pits used by the U.S.military during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

On the state level, McAllen Senator Juan Hinojosa has written a bill to create a burn pit registry in Texas that would be used to track veterans and their medical diagnoses. And in a visit to Edinburg this past weekend, San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro outlined one bill that would expand burn pit registries. A second bill would create a medical code within the V-A to pave the way for coverage of a specific lung disease.

The nonprofit group Burn Pits 360 claims there’s a correlation between exposure to the toxic smoke emitted from burn pits, and lung cancer and numerous respiratory diseases that Afghanistan and Iraq war veterans suffer from. The VA maintains there’s no evidence of a link between burn pit exposure and long-term health problems.