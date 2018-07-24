Valley Speech Pathologist Punished For Medicaid Fraud Scheme

A Brownsville-area speech pathologist won’t have to go to prison, but has been ordered to pay almost a half-million dollars in restitution stemming from a scheme to defraud Texas Medicaid.

The punishment against 67-year-old Georgia Phillips was handed down Tuesday, almost five months after she was convicted of conspiring to commit healthcare fraud. Phillips, who runs clinics in Brownsville and Harlingen, was found to have submitted false claims to Medicaid totaling more than 800-thousand dollars over a 3-year period.

Brownsville federal judge Andrew Hanen ordered Phillips to pay back a little less than half of that and placed her on five years probation. She must also perform 1-thousand hours of community service.