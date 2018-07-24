Home LOCAL Valley Speech Pathologist Punished For Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Valley Speech Pathologist Punished For Medicaid Fraud Scheme
LOCAL
0

Valley Speech Pathologist Punished For Medicaid Fraud Scheme

0
0
medicaid fraud generic
now viewing

Valley Speech Pathologist Punished For Medicaid Fraud Scheme

GULF OF MEXICO BEACH
now playing

Person Dies After Infection From Bacteria In Gulf

prison-generic
now playing

Brownsville Man Hit With 20-Year Prison Sentence Over Child Porn

GAVEL
now playing

Government, ACLU Differ On Wait Time For Asylum Decision

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-1
now playing

McAllen Man Described As "Uncooperative" After Shooting, Wounding Pregnant Police Officer

GREEK FIRES
now playing

Death Toll Rises From Greek Fires; More Feared

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Plan Will Aid Farmers Hurt By Tariffs

Melyda Corado
now playing

Police Bullet Killed Store Employee During LA Gunbattle

HIT AND RUN-2
now playing

Harlingen Police On The Lookout For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run

WE DONT TIP TERRORISTS RECEIPT
now playing

'We don't Tip Terrorist' Message A Hoax, Restaurant Now Says

paul-ryan759
now playing

House Speaker: Putin Will Not Be Invited To Address Congress

A Brownsville-area speech pathologist won’t have to go to prison, but has been ordered to pay almost a half-million dollars in restitution stemming from a scheme to defraud Texas Medicaid.

The punishment against 67-year-old Georgia Phillips was handed down Tuesday, almost five months after she was convicted of conspiring to commit healthcare fraud. Phillips, who runs clinics in Brownsville and Harlingen, was found to have submitted false claims to Medicaid totaling more than 800-thousand dollars over a 3-year period.

Brownsville federal judge Andrew Hanen ordered Phillips to pay back a little less than half of that and placed her on five years probation. She must also perform 1-thousand hours of community service.

Related posts:

  1. Sessions Laughs Off “Lock Her Up” Chant At DC Speech
  2. A Valley City Has Been Named The Best For Frugal Retirees
  3. Joint Military-Civilian Health Care Exercise Returns To The Valley
  4. Excessive Heat, Elevated Fire Danger In Rio Grande Valley
Related Posts
prison-generic

Brownsville Man Hit With 20-Year Prison Sentence Over Child Porn

jsalinas 0
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-1

McAllen Man Described As “Uncooperative” After Shooting, Wounding Pregnant Police Officer

jsalinas 0
HIT AND RUN-2

Harlingen Police On The Lookout For Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video