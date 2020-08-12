Valley Students Can Get Scholarship With 2020 Census Participation

A scholarship program is available to students who participate in the 2020 U.S. Census. The program applies to high school and college students in the Valley. The scholarship is for one-thousand dollars.

The effort comes from the Valley Alliance for Mentors Opportunities and Scholarship, which has set up the Rio Grande Valley US Census Ambassador Scholarship. Those eligible must present the U.S. Census completion number, which can be obtained from 2020Census-dot-gov. Find out more at RGVCensusScholarship-dot-Org.