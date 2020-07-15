Valley Students To Start School With Distance Learning

Public and private school students in Cameron and Hidalgo counties will begin the upcoming school year where they left off in the spring – learning online. By order of the health authoritys in each county, who cite the worsening spread of the coronavirus, all schools will begin instruction through virtual or distance learning programs.

The orders also prohibit school districts from hosting any athletic or academic competitions, or any school-sponsored activities, until on-campus instruction resumes.

Doctors James Castillo in Cameron County and Ivan Melendez for Hidalgo County say it’s vital to protect children and teachers until “we can get a better handle on this virus.” The countywide orders were issued after several cities had taken action themselves to delay classroom instruction.

The Cameron County order keeps remote learning in place until September 8th. The Hidalgo County order is in effect through September 27th.