Valley Unemployment Declines For Fourth Straight Month

For the fourth month in a row, unemployment has gone down in the Rio Grande Valley. The May jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area dropped 3-tenths of a percent to an even 6 percent.

In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area, unemployment fell 4-tenths of a percent to 6-point-2 percent. Statewide, the unemployment rates was unchanged at 4-point-1 percent although the economy added 34-thousand-700 jobs last month. The Texas Workforce Commission numbers also show there was job growth in 10 of the 11 economic industries measured by the state.

Hiring was highest in the Education and Health Services sector, followed by the Construction industry.