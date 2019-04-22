Valley Unemployment Falls In March

March provided a second straight month of job growth in the Rio Grande Valley. The unemployment rate last month dropped .8% in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area to 5.5%. The jobless rate fell a full point in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 5.7%. Statewide, unemployment held steady for the second straight month at 3.8%.

The Texas Workforce Commission numbers also show there were more jobs in all but three of the 11 economic industries the commission keeps track of. Most of the new jobs were in the Leisure and Hospitality sector.

However, the oil and gas industry lost 2,900 jobs – the second month in a row that the energy sector saw a loss of more than 1,000 jobs