Valley Unemployment Rate Plummets In October

For a second straight month, the Valley has seen a significant decline in the unemployment rate. The jobless rate in October fell almost a full point in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to 5-and-a-half percent. It dropped a little more than a point in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 5-point-7 percent.

Statewide, unemployment last month fell to the lowest level in 40 years, dipping a tenth of a percent to 3-point-9 percent. The Texas Workforce Commission says the improvement was led by the Leisure and Hospitality industry where there was a rebound in jobs in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. There was also hiring in 8 of the 10 other economic sectors measured by the state.