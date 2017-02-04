Valley Woman Admits To Medicaid Fraud Scheme

A plea of guilty from the indicted owner of an Edinburg medical equipment supply company. Anna Ramirez-Ambriz, who owned Compassionate Medical Supply, admitted Friday to defrauding the Texas Medicaid program. Ramirez-Ambriz had been indicted in January on healthcare fraud and identity theft charges.

Federal investigators say she filed claims for reimbursement for medical equipment and supplies that were never provided. The false claims led Texas Medicaid to paid out more than $3 million it shouldn’t have over a 6-year period. The 55-year-old Ramirez-Ambriz faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced in June.