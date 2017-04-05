Home LOCAL Valley Woman Indicted In Deadly Car Crash From Almost A Year Ago
Valley Woman Indicted In Deadly Car Crash From Almost A Year Ago
Valley Woman Indicted In Deadly Car Crash From Almost A Year Ago

Valley Woman Indicted In Deadly Car Crash From Almost A Year Ago

Almost a year later, a Valley woman has been indicted in the car crash death of another woman. A Hidalgo County grand jury has charged Maria Luevano with reckless driving and fraud.

It was over the Memorial Day holiday last year when Luevano, driving east on State Highway 107, veered into the opposite lanes and her Ford Explorer crashed into an oncoming Mazda near the intersection with Cesar Chavez Drive. 53-year-old Sylvia Espericueta Flores of Edinburg was killed.

Luevano is believed to have suffered a seizure just before the collision. But the grand jury found Luevano had a history of seizures and should not have been driving. Luevano is also alleged to have lied on her driver’s license renewal form when she said she did not suffer from seizures.

