Valley Woman Reportedly Confesses To Double Killing In Suburban Dallas

Police in the Dallas suburb of Plano say a Rio Grande Valley woman has confessed to killing an elderly couple last month. Homicide detectives say 23-year-old Carmen Moreno of Rio Grande City admitted to her role in the stabbing deaths of Jimmy Farris and Theresa Coomes. The couple, both in their 70’s, were found dead in their Plano apartment November 16th.

Moreno and a second woman, 29-year-old Cynthia Wingate of Mission, were arrested the next day during a traffic stop near Waco. Each was driving a car registered to Mr. Farris, and police say they were found in possession of the couple’s social security, and debit and credit cards.

Investigators say both Moreno and Wingate were acquainted with the victims and that they were killed while being robbed. Police say they are not receiving any cooperation from Wingate.