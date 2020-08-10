Valleywide Blood Plasma Drive Scheduled Tuesday In Brownsville

Another coronavirus-related blood plasma donation drive will be held Tuesday in Brownsville.

The plasma collected will be used in a major Mayo Clinic study to determine if it can be a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Anyone over the age of 18 who has been infected with the coronavirus, and has been symptom free for the past month, is encouraged to donate plasma.

Like the others, the donation drive is being held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Brownsville. It is being hosted by Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. To schedule an appointment call 362-2390.