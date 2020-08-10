COVID LOCALTRENDING

Valleywide Blood Plasma Drive Scheduled Tuesday In Brownsville

By 673 views
0

Another coronavirus-related blood plasma donation drive will be held Tuesday in Brownsville.

The plasma collected will be used in a major Mayo Clinic study to determine if it can be a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Anyone over the age of 18 who has been infected with the coronavirus, and has been symptom free for the past month, is encouraged to donate plasma.

Like the others, the donation drive is being held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Brownsville. It is being hosted by Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. To schedule an appointment call 362-2390.

Local Health Chief Says Major Change In Behavior Required To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Previous article

Starr County Suddenly Looking For A New Health Authority

Next article

You may also like

More in COVID LOCAL