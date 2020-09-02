Vanessa Guillen Family Happy After Fort Hood Leader Removed

The family of a soldier who was murdered at a Central Texas Army post is glad the commander has been reassigned.

Specialist Vanessa Guillen’s family says the decision to give Major General Scott Efflandt a reduced role at Fort Hood is a step in the right direction, but wanted more to be done. They also noted sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation are issues the military needs to address.

Guillen was killed in April after being abducted from a Fort Hood parking lot. Her body was found in early July. The Army says a soldier committed suicide before he could be captured in connection with her death.