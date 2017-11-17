VA’s Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire

(AP) – As part of its effort to expand private health care, the Department of Veterans Affairs has been developing plans to merge its health system with the Pentagon’s. It’s a cost-saving measure that veterans groups say could threaten the viability of VA hospitals and clinics.

VA spokesman Curt Cashour calls the plan a potential “game-changer” that would “provide better care for veterans at a lower cost to taxpayers,” but he’s providing no specific details.

A spokesman for the Democrats on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, Griffin Anderson, says the proposal would amount to a merger of the VA’s Choice and the military’s TRICARE private health care programs. Committee Democrats independently confirmed the VA discussions. News of the plan is stirring alarm from veterans groups, who say they have not been consulted.