Home NATIONAL VA’s Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire
VA’s Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire
NATIONAL
0

VA’s Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire

0
0
DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS VA
now viewing

VA’s Quiet Plan To Widen Private Care With TRICARE Stirs Ire

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Valley Unemployment Rate Plummets In October

police-badge-generic
now playing

No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting

DRUG BUST GENERIC-2
now playing

Mexico: Cocaine Found In Apparent Social Security Truck

Greg Abbott
now playing

Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill 'inadequate'

JESSE JACKSON
now playing

Rev Jesse Jackson Discloses Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

PENNSYLVANIA NURSING HOME BARCLAY FIRE
now playing

132 Residents In Senior Facility As Fire Began

Notorious Mafia ‘boss of bosses’ Toto Riina dead at 87
now playing

Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' Toto Riina Dead At 87

Robert Mugabe
now playing

Zimbabwe Ruling Party Branches Want Mugabe Out

DONALD TRUMP AND MIKE PENCE
now playing

Trump Calls Democrats 'obstructionists' On Taxes

ROY MOORE
now playing

Moore Targets Female Accusers As Critics Decry Intimidation

(AP) – As part of its effort to expand private health care, the Department of Veterans Affairs has been developing plans to merge its health system with the   Pentagon’s. It’s a cost-saving measure that veterans groups say could threaten the viability of VA hospitals and clinics.

VA spokesman Curt Cashour calls the plan a potential “game-changer” that would “provide better care for veterans at a lower cost to taxpayers,” but he’s providing no specific details.

A spokesman for the Democrats on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, Griffin Anderson, says the proposal would amount to a merger of the VA’s Choice and the military’s TRICARE private health care programs. Committee Democrats independently confirmed the VA discussions.  News of the plan is stirring alarm from veterans groups, who say they have not been consulted.

Related posts:

  1. Lawsuit Accused Feds Of Private Property, Environmental Violations
Related Posts
JESSE JACKSON

Rev Jesse Jackson Discloses Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

jsalinas 0
PENNSYLVANIA NURSING HOME BARCLAY FIRE

132 Residents In Senior Facility As Fire Began

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND MIKE PENCE

Trump Calls Democrats ‘obstructionists’ On Taxes

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video