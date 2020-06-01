WORLD

Vatican Centralizes Contracting To Cut Waste, Corruption

Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Francis celebrated a Pentecost Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday, albeit without members of the public in attendance. He will then went to his studio window to recite his blessing at noon to the crowds below. The Vatican says police will ensure the faithful gathered in the piazza keep an appropriate distance apart. (Vatican News via AP)

(AP) — The Vatican is centralizing its contracting and procurement procedures in a bid to cut waste, root out corruption and bring the Holy See’s finances into the 21st century. Pope Francis approved new norms governing contract bids and purchasing in his latest effort to reform the Vatican’s finances. The Vatican’s financial outlook has grown even more precarious amid the coronavirus pandemic and closure of the Holy See’s main cash cow, the Vatican Museums. The Museums reopened Monday for the first time since March, but are looking at a significant shortfall this year given the collapse of the tourism industry that provides a steady flow of visitors to the Sistine Chapel.

