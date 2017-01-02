Home WORLD Vatican Expands Criticism Of Trump’s Travel Ban
(AP) – The Vatican is criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, with a senior official voicing concern and the Vatican newspaper saying Trump’s recourse to walls and travel bans is counterproductive to America’s economic interest.

Archbishop Angelo Becciu, a top official in the Vatican’s secretariat of state, was asked Wednesday about Trump’s immigration policy.  He said: “Certainly there’s concern. Because we are messengers of another culture, that of opening, but also about the capacity of integrating those who arrive in our society and our culture.”

The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano headlined a front-page editorial Wednesday with the words “Closure isn’t progress.”  The newspaper said protests by U.S. corporations to Trump’s travel ban against citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations showed that “closing doors to immigrants means depriving the country of potentially important resources.”

