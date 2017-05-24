Home WORLD Vatican Hopes For ‘Serene Collaboration’ With US
(AP) – The Vatican says after a visit by President Donald Trump that it is hoping for “serene collaboration” with the United States to help migrants and provide health care and education in the U.S.
Trump met for about 30 minutes Wednesday morning with Pope Francis and afterward with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
In a statement, the Vatican said the two sides agreed on their “joint commitment in favor of life and freedom of worship and conscience.”
The statement continued: “It is hoped that there may be serene collaboration between the state and the Catholic Church in the United States, engaged in service to the people in the fields of healthcare, education and assistance to immigrants.”
It said talks also covered promoting peace through dialogue with people of other faiths.

