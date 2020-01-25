Vatican Urges Visiting Iraqi President To Protect Christians

The Vatican is urging Iraq’s president to guarantee the safety of Christians and ensure they have a future place in the war-battered country. President Barham Saleh met Saturday with Pope Francis, the Vatican secretary of state and foreign minister during back-to-back audiences during his second visit to the Vatican. Francis had expressed hope of visiting Iraq this year, but no trip has been confirmed and it’s unclear if it will be given the turmoil unleashed by the U.S. drone strike on Iraqi soil that killed a top Iranian general.