Vegas Killer’s Brother Pleads Not Guilty To Child Porn Charges

(Metro) — The brother of the Las Vegas mass killer is denying felony child porn charges. Bruce Paddock pleaded not guilty Friday in a Los Angeles courtroom to possessing hundreds of images of child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday in North Hollywood after an investigation that authorities say began before the Vegas violence unfolded. His brother Stephen Paddock held up in a Mandalay Bay hotel room earlier this month and opened fire on a concert crowd, killing 58 people before shooting himself.