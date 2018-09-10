Vehicle Crash Kills Two Teens In Brownsville

Two teenagers were killed and two were hurt in a 1-vehicle wreck in Brownsville early Tuesday morning.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a property near West St. Charles and West 5th in a residential neighborhood in west Brownsville at around 12:30 a.m. A 16-year-old and 15-year-old were killed. Two others of the same age were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are looking into all potential factors – including alcohol, drugs, distracted driving – that could have played a part in the deadly crash.