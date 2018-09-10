Home LOCAL Vehicle Crash Kills Two Teens In Brownsville
Vehicle Crash Kills Two Teens In Brownsville
Vehicle Crash Kills Two Teens In Brownsville

Two teenagers were killed and two were hurt in a 1-vehicle wreck in Brownsville early Tuesday morning.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a property near West St. Charles and West 5th in a residential neighborhood in west Brownsville at around 12:30 a.m. A 16-year-old and 15-year-old were killed. Two others of the same age were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are looking into all potential factors – including alcohol, drugs, distracted driving – that could have played a part in the deadly crash.

