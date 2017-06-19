Home TRENDING Vehicle Strikes Several Pedestrians On London Road
Vehicle Strikes Several Pedestrians On London Road
Vehicle Strikes Several Pedestrians On London Road

Britain Pedestrians Struck
Vehicle Strikes Several Pedestrians On London Road

Finally, Britain Kicks Off Brexit Negotiations With EU

Harvard Students' Ouster Over Offensive Posts Stirs Debate

Iran Warns Missile Attack On IS In Syria Can Be Repeated

Japan Investigates Delay In Reporting US Navy Ship Collision

Investigation Underway Into Bribery Allegations Against Probation Officers

Plea Deal Made In Weslaco Woman's Drinking-Related Traffic Death

18-Wheeler, Hits And Kills Teenager In Pharr

Fathers Of Slain US Soldiers Attend Trial In Jordan

Mike Collier Kicks Off Bid For Texas Lieutenant Governor

Authorities: Pastor Missing After Search For Hidden Treasure

(AP) – Police say a vehicle struck pedestrians on a road in north London, leaving several casualties and one person has been arrested.
Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. Monday. The London Ambulance Service said it was responding to the incident.
No other details were immediately available.
Earlier this month, a van veered into pedestrians on London Bridge, setting off vehicle and knife attacks that killed eight people and wounded many others on the bridge and in the nearby Borough Market area. Three Muslim extremists who carried out the attack were killed by police.

