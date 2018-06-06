Home LOCAL Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills
Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills
Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

Two Rio Grande Valley congressmen have announced they will sign a petition that would would force the House to bring an immigration bill up for a vote.

Representatives Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez say they will sign the Discharge Petition that would trigger a process for the House to consider and vote on four different immigration bills that would provide a permanent fix for DACA. Vela and Gonzalez have been withholding their signatures over concerns that Republicans would demand funding for President Trump’s border wall be included in DACA legislation.

However, while the congressmen say they’ll sign the petition, both Vela and Gonzalez also promised they would not support any DACA bill that contains border wall money. Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar is now the only Democrat holding out on signing the petition.

