Vela Introduces Bill To Beef Up Port Staffing
Vela Introduces Bill To Beef Up Port Staffing

filemon vela
Vela Introduces Bill To Beef Up Port Staffing

President Trump has called for more boots on the ground along the U.S. southern border, and Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela has filed legislation to help accommodate the president’s request.

Vela’s bill calls for an initial 500 more CBP officers and 100 more agricultural specialists at international land ports, international airports, and seaports. The measure is aimed at improving security screening processes, speeding up trade and travel, and reducing excessive overtime costs.

Vela notes that the volume of commerce entering the U.S. has more than tripled in the last 25 years, and without fully staffed ports of entry, CBP officers are overwhelmed trying to screen trucks, cars, and people – which in turn slows down trade and commerce, and hampers the economy.

