Vela Introduces New Measure Supporting Small Businesses Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela is co-sponsoring a new small business relief bill aimed at filling the gaps in the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Small Business Comeback Act would create a recovery fund to help small businesses suffering through the coronavirus crisis to stay in business, retain employees, and maintain employee benefits. The measure prioritizes women and minority-owned businesses, and businesses in low and moderate income communities.

Vela says the legislation is a complement to the PPP, but contains fewer restrictions on how the money can be used, allowing streamlined support for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

