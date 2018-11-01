Home WORLD Venezuela: 4 Dead, 28 Missing As Boat Sinks In Caribbean
Venezuela: 4 Dead, 28 Missing As Boat Sinks In Caribbean
Venezuela: 4 Dead, 28 Missing As Boat Sinks In Caribbean

(AP) – Venezuelan authorities say four people are confirmed dead and 28 are missing after a boat filled with people leaving the troubled South American nation sunk in Caribbean waters.

Regional Civil Protection director Jose Montano says the boat departed Tuesday en route to the Dutch island of Curacao near Venezuela’s coast.  Montano says 34 people were originally on the boat and at least two managed to swim safely to shore in Curacao.

Authorities are continuing to search for those still missing.  The incident comes amid heightened tensions after President Nicolas Maduro ordered a trade blockade with Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire on Friday.

