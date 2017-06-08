Home WORLD Venezuela Army Chief: Troops Defeated ‘riffraff’
WORLD
0

0
0
Venezuela Political Crisis
(AP) – The commander of Venezuela’s army says attackers who staged an apparent uprising at a military base encountered a legion of troops who remained loyal to the government.

Jesus Suarez Chourio says troops responded “with one fist” and “the riffraff was defeated once again.”  In a video message broadcast on state television, Suarez Chourio said the “paramilitary” group that attacked the Paramacay base before dawn was “taking advantage of current conditions.”

Venezuela has been embroiled in four months of political upheaval. That intensified this week with the election and installation of a constitutional assembly that will rule with nearly unlimited powers.

A video that circulated on social media earlier Sunday showed a group of men in military fatigues proclaiming rebellion against President Nicolas Maduro’s government and urging other troops to join them.

