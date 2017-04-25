Home WORLD Venezuela Chief Prosecutor Denounces Violence As Deaths Rise
Venezuela Chief Prosecutor Denounces Violence As Deaths Rise
WORLD
0

Venezuela Chief Prosecutor Denounces Violence As Deaths Rise

0
0
venezuelen protests
now viewing

Venezuela Chief Prosecutor Denounces Violence As Deaths Rise

Austin Mayor Steve Adler
now playing

Austin Mayor Says City No 'sanctuary' After Sessions Meeting

missing generic
now playing

Public's Help Sought In Locating Missing Raymondville Woman

body identified, body found
now playing

UPDATE: Apparent Resaca Drowning Victim Identified As A Port Isabel Woman

MEDICAL MARIJUANA
now playing

Texas Advocates Push Longshot Pot Bills With Veterans, Moms

texas-state-capitol-2
now playing

Texas Senate Approves Harsher Punishments For Corpse Abuse

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police: Supervisor Shot By Employee Had Just Been Married

48vatican%20pope
now playing

Egypt Steps Up Security Ahead Of Pope's Visit

Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt's Sinai

Dale Earnhardt Jr.
now playing

NASCAR Star Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Retire At End Of Season

scott-baio-erin-moran
now playing

Scott Baio Explains Remarks On Erin Moran After Backlash

(AP) – Venezuela’s chief prosecutor is calling on Venezuelans on both sides of the political spectrum to refrain from violence as the number of deaths continues to rise.

Luisa Ortega Diaz announced Tuesday 26 people have been killed, more than 400 injured and nearly 1,300 detained in a wave of unrest generated after the Supreme Court stripped Congress of its last powers.   The decision was later reversed amid a storm of international criticism – and from Ortega Diaz herself.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets over the last month to protest President Nicolas Maduro, who they blame for triple-digit inflation, food shortages and rising crime.  Ortega Diaz is vowing to hold all those responsible for the deaths accountable and says both sides should “lower the tone of confrontation.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
48vatican%20pope

Egypt Steps Up Security Ahead Of Pope’s Visit

jsalinas 0
WireAP_80862cd63f6142b8bbcccd6d3769ff5b_12x5_1600

The Latest: UN: Tensions Threaten North Korean Civilians

Zack Cantu 0
gty_vladimir_putin_mem_160919_12x5_1600

Putin Criticizes Opponents’ Corruption Fight In Russia

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video