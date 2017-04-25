Venezuela Chief Prosecutor Denounces Violence As Deaths Rise

(AP) – Venezuela’s chief prosecutor is calling on Venezuelans on both sides of the political spectrum to refrain from violence as the number of deaths continues to rise.

Luisa Ortega Diaz announced Tuesday 26 people have been killed, more than 400 injured and nearly 1,300 detained in a wave of unrest generated after the Supreme Court stripped Congress of its last powers. The decision was later reversed amid a storm of international criticism – and from Ortega Diaz herself.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have taken to the streets over the last month to protest President Nicolas Maduro, who they blame for triple-digit inflation, food shortages and rising crime. Ortega Diaz is vowing to hold all those responsible for the deaths accountable and says both sides should “lower the tone of confrontation.”