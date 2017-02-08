Venezuela Congress Chief Calls For Vote Probe

(AP) – The president of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly says the legislature will call for an investigation into claims that the official turnout figure in Sunday’s election was tampered with and there was a discrepancy of at least 1 million votes.

Julio Borges says findings disclosed by voting software company Smartmatic provide “complete confirmation” of what opposition leaders and independent analysts had suspected.

The National Electoral Council reported that more than 8 million Venezuelans cast ballots for delegates to a government-backed, all-powerful assembly with powers to rewrite the constitution and override any other branch of government.

Opposition leaders questioned that figure and at least one exit poll suggested the turnout was less than half that amount.

Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica announced the discrepancy Wednesday but did not say whether his company’s figures were higher or lower than the officially reported turnout.

Borges said lawmakers will ask the nation’s chief prosecutor to investigate election board members for potential crimes.