Venezuela Envoy Denies US Rrole In Revolt

An anti-government protester walks near a bus that was set on fire by opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during clashes between rebel and loyalist soldiers in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó took to the streets with a small contingent of heavily armed troops early Tuesday in a bold and risky call for the military to rise up and oust Maduro. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

(AP) – The ambassador to Washington representing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says the U.S. played no role in coordinating the uprising in Caracas against President Nicolás Maduro.

Carlos Vecchio said in a news conference that the protest “is a movement headed by Venezuelans” and the U.S. didn’t intervene. The United States has recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president and Vecchio as its ambassador in Washington because it sees Maduro’s re-election invalid.

U.S. officials were quick to issue statements of support after Guaidó appeared in the streets Tuesday to call for the military and civilians to rise up. Demonstrators have been clashing with pro-Maduro troops, but the revolt so far seems to have only limited military backing.