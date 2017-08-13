Home NATIONAL Venezuela Expected To Dominant Pence’s Latin American Trip
Venezuela Expected To Dominant Pence’s Latin American Trip
Venezuela Expected To Dominant Pence’s Latin American Trip

Venezuela Expected To Dominant Pence’s Latin American Trip

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Latin America at a time of unrest in Venezuela.

Pence plans to meet with Colombia’s president, Juan Manuel Santos, later Sunday at the start of a weeklong trip likely to be dominated by conversations about the crisis in Venezuela.

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry has rejected President Donald Trump’s statement that he wouldn’t rule out a “military option” in response to the Venezuelan government’s attempt to consolidate power.

The Colombian statement said efforts to resolve Venezuela’s breakdown in democracy should be peaceful and respect its sovereignty.

Pence’s schedule also includes stops in Argentina, Chile and Panama.

