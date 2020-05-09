Venezuela Orders Arrest Of 3 In US For Role In Failed Plot

(AP) — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor has ordered the arrest of a former Green Beret and two opposition leaders living in the United States for their purported role in a botched operation aimed at removing Nicolás Maduro from power. Tarek William Saab said Friday Venezuela will seek the capture of Jordan Goudreau, a military veteran who has claimed responsibility for the attack, as well as Juan José Rendón and Sergio Vergara, two U.S.-based aides to opposition leader Juan Guaidó. U.S. law enforcement is investigating Goudreau, though it remains unclear if he will charged.