Home WORLD Venezuelan Leader Wants Meeting With Trump
Venezuelan Leader Wants Meeting With Trump
WORLD
0

Venezuelan Leader Wants Meeting With Trump

0
0
Venezuela_Political_Crisis_91763.jpg-edff2
now viewing

Venezuelan Leader Wants Meeting With Trump

Capture-8
now playing

State Of Emergency Declared In New Orleans

170810162801-jeffrey-lord-1024×576
now playing

Lord Says He Respects CNN, Disagrees With Firing

President Donald Trump Address to Congress
now playing

Trump-McConnell Feud Does Little To Jumpstart Stalled Agenda

stock-photo-map-view-of-reynosa-mexico-319043333
now playing

Nine Dead In Reynosa Prison Fight

Wang Yi
now playing

China Appeals For Calm On Korean Peninsula

arrest made
now playing

Fifth Suspect Apprehended In McAllen Murder

donald trump and kim jung un
now playing

Trump Defends Comments On North Korea

police20lights20generic
now playing

San Benito Cop Charged With Burglary, Drunk Driving

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Remains In Septic Tank Being Linked To A More Than Decade-Old Murder

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Cuts Aid To 'colonias' After Years Of Offering Help

(AP) – Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro says he wants a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump – the same man he routinely ridicules as a crass imperial magnate.
In a lengthy address to the 545 members of a new, all-powerful constitutional assembly Thursday evening, Maduro instructed the nation’s foreign minister to approach the U.S. about arranging a telephone conversation or meeting with Trump.
Maduro said he wants as strong a relationship with the U.S. as he has with Russia, saying, “Mr. Donald Trump, here is my hand.”
The remarks came shortly after Maduro forcefully warned the U.S. president that Venezuela “will never give in.”
The Trump administration has called Maduro a “dictator” and issued sanctions against him and more than two dozen other former and current officials.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Has ‘some frustration’ With Senate Leader
  2. New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump’s Comments
Related Posts
Wang Yi

China Appeals For Calm On Korean Peninsula

Zack Cantu 0
POPE FRANCIS

Pope Francis To Belgian Catholics: Stop Offering Euthanasia

jsalinas 0
718c5f62ed0f1b974eed63739b6bcca4

OPEC Production Rises Again Despite Deal To Limit Output

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video