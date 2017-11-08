Venezuelan Leader Wants Meeting With Trump

(AP) – Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro says he wants a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump – the same man he routinely ridicules as a crass imperial magnate.

In a lengthy address to the 545 members of a new, all-powerful constitutional assembly Thursday evening, Maduro instructed the nation’s foreign minister to approach the U.S. about arranging a telephone conversation or meeting with Trump.

Maduro said he wants as strong a relationship with the U.S. as he has with Russia, saying, “Mr. Donald Trump, here is my hand.”

The remarks came shortly after Maduro forcefully warned the U.S. president that Venezuela “will never give in.”

The Trump administration has called Maduro a “dictator” and issued sanctions against him and more than two dozen other former and current officials.