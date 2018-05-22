Home WORLD Venezuelan President Expels Top US Diplomat
Venezuelan President Expels Top US Diplomat
Venezuelan President Expels Top US Diplomat

President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuelan President Expels Top US Diplomat

(AP) – President Nicolas Maduro is expelling the top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela and his deputy for allegedly conspiring against his government.

Maduro made the announcement in a televised address, giving Todd Robinson and his deputy Brian Naranjo 48 hours to leave the country.  Tensions have mounted mount between the two countries following Maduro’s victory in disputed presidential elections on Sunday. The White House has branded the election a “sham.”

Robinson is a career diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Guatemala. Venezuela and the U.S. haven’t exchanged ambassadors since 2010.  There was no immediate reaction from Robinson or the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

