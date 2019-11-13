Venice Flooding Nearly Touches Level Of Infamous 1966 Flood

A stranded ferry boat lies on its side, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venice is blaming climate change for flooding in the historic canal city that has reached the second-highest levels ever recorded, as another exceptional water level was recorded Wednesday. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)

(AP) – Flooding in the canal city of Venice has reached the second-highest level ever, after infamous 1966 floods. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches) late Tuesday, meaning more than 85% of the city was flooded. The highest level ever recorded was 198 centimeters (78 inches) in 1966.

Venice’s mayor blamed climate change for the “dramatic situation” and called for a speedy completion of a long-delayed project to construct off-shore barriers. Called “Moses,” the moveable under-sea barriers are meant to limit flooding of the city, caused by southerly winds that push the tide into Venice.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said that the flood levels represent “a wound that will leave indelible signs.” Photos on social media show city ferry and taxi boats grounded on walkways flanking canals.