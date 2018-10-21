Venue Change Motion Denied, Bribery Trial For Ex-Judge Delgado To Be Held In Houston

The federal judicial corruption trial of former 93rd District Court judge Rudy Delgado will take place in Houston.

Houston federal judge Alfred Bennett Friday denied a change of venue motion by Delgado’s attorney asking that the trial be held in McAllen, where the purported courtroom corruption occurred. But prosecutors argued because of Delgado’s high-profile status in Hidalgo County, it would be impossible to pick an unbiased jury in McAllen.

Delgado is charged with bribery, obstructing justice, and conspiracy. The 8-count indictment accuses him of soliciting and accepting money and gifts in exchange for providing judicial favors over a period of at least 10 years. Delgado’s trial is scheduled to begin February 25th.