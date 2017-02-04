Home NATIONAL Vermont Motorists Asked To Avoid Frogs, Salamanders On Roads
Vermont Motorists Asked To Avoid Frogs, Salamanders On Roads
NATIONAL
0

Vermont Motorists Asked To Avoid Frogs, Salamanders On Roads

0
0
20161020-005147-20160331__p_0401-fishwild-state3jpg
now viewing

Vermont Motorists Asked To Avoid Frogs, Salamanders On Roads

austin-police-department-logo
now playing

Austin Officers Suspended For Blocking Activist Filming Them

American+Airline+MGN
now playing

Flight Attendants Still Wary Of American's New Uniforms

17583f5f-ecc0-4818-90eb-8c15e7bcea19-large16x9_PoliceShooting
now playing

Texas Sheriff Says Man Called For Help, Fired At Deputies

1491107661857
now playing

Las Vegas Officials Rethink Bus Security, Ads After Shooting

Facebook+Live+crime
now playing

Chicago Police Arrest 14-Year-Old In Rape On Facebook Live

JJ
now playing

The Latest: North Carolina Against Gonzaga In Final

untitled
now playing

Hacked New York Post App Sends Out 'Heil President' Alert

Trump-Schumer
now playing

Dems Urge Trump To Veto Bill Blocking Online Privacy Rule

920×920
now playing

New Exhibit For 'Cyclorama' Painting To Reveal Lost Drawing

fbi-generic
now playing

Ex-South Texas City Manager Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI

(AP) – Vermont wildlife officials are warning motorists to drive with caution due to the seasonal migrations of frogs and salamanders.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says frogs and salamanders tend to cross roads in groups during rainy spring nights in search of breeding pools. The animals are often killed by cars, which factors into the species’ overall decline.

Officials and volunteers will work to slow traffic and manually carry the amphibians across the roads during spring nights. Vermont also is working to build culverts and wildlife barriers around hotspots to avoid unnecessary amphibian deaths.

Vermont works to track the animals’ movement, but officials request that drivers call in if they see a large migration.

Related posts:

  1. Feasibility Study To Be Done For New International Bridge
  2. 3 Arrested In Atlanta Fire Underneath Interstate Bridge
  3. UT-RGV Students Involved In Binational Mosquito Research
  4. Results Of UT-RGV Sex Assault And Misconduct Survey Revealed
Related Posts
1491107661857

Las Vegas Officials Rethink Bus Security, Ads After Shooting

Danny Castillon 0
Facebook+Live+crime

Chicago Police Arrest 14-Year-Old In Rape On Facebook Live

Danny Castillon 0
JJ

The Latest: North Carolina Against Gonzaga In Final

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video