Verónica Escobar Rejects Stay In Mexico Policy For Asylum Seekers

El Paso Democrat Verónica Escobar is calling for an end to the federal policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico.

In a statement yesterday, the U.S. Congresswoman says to force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their place in line for an immigration court asylum hearing in this country is shameful and puts the immigrants’ lives at risk.

Escobar says she will work to keep any federal funds from being used to support the policy. In her statement, she also calls for fellow members of Congress to resist federal immigration policies.