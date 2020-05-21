‘Very unprepared:’ DEA Shakeup Followed Mounting Criticism

(AP) – It’s an agency with a critical mission of keeping American streets safe from narcotics. But in recent years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has needed protection from itself, with several agents charged with corruption and the agency engulfed by scandal.

This week came more upheaval with the DEA’s fourth acting administrator in five years. The choice: Tim Shea, the federal prosecutor who recently oversaw the controversial motion to dismiss charges against ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn. Out is Uttam Dhillon, who in less than two years on the job drew criticism for being more of a bureaucrat than a leader.