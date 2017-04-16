Home NATIONAL Veteran Event Planner Is New White House Social Secretary
Veteran Event Planner Is New White House Social Secretary
Veteran Event Planner Is New White House Social Secretary

Veteran Event Planner Is New White House Social Secretary

(AP) – Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd auditioned for the job of White House social secretary and may not have known it.

The veteran event planner’s work was on prominent display at President Donald Trump’s inaugural luncheon at the Capitol. Lobster and shrimp, grilled beef and chocolate souffle were served. Roses in shades of pink, cream and melon spruced up the luncheon hall.

Taking it all in with some 200 guests was Melania Trump.

Less than a month later, the first lady announced she had hired Niceta (Ny-CHEH-tuh) Lloyd to fill an important behind-the-scenes role at the White House: social secretary.

She’s now the creative curator behind White House events large and small.

Her biggest challenge: Monday’s Easter Egg Roll. The White House says more than 21,000 people are expected to attend.

