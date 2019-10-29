Vice President Pence Visits U.S. Army Base Fort Hood

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting with troops at U.S. Army Base Fort Hood in Texas. Speaking at a roundtable event, Pence said the Trump Administration has been working to increase funding for U.S. national defense.

Pence said President Trump signed the largest pay raise for members of the military in more than ten years. He added that the administration sees veterans’ benefits as a reflection of the gratitude of the American people, and they want to continue to expand them. Pence touted that the administration has expanded the G.I. Bill to erase student loan debt for thousands of veterans.