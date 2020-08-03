LOCALTRENDING

Victim Identified, Suspect Still Sought In Deadly Shooting East Of Edinburg

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators are still working to turn up the person who shot and killed a Pharr man and wounded another man in their vehicle just south of La Blanca Saturday. The two were shot near FM 493 and Mile 16 North late Saturday morning.

The driver drove about 4 miles south before calling 9-1-1. Responding sheriff’s deputies say a passenger, 51-year-old Francisco Javier Guzman-Galindo, was dead. The driver was rushed to the hospital where he is said to be recovering.

Investigators say they have not identified a suspect but have several leads they are following.

